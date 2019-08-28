Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.24 N/A -0.76 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 43.63% at a $8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.