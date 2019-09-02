Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.91 beta means Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta which is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 44.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 1.1%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.