Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Comparison side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.06 N/A -0.76 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.34 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 33.78% upside potential. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 20.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.