Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.91. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.14% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with consensus target price of $8.

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.