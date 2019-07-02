Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparison side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 2.32 and it happens to be 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Its rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 31.36% at a $8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 19.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.