Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.89 N/A -0.76 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.91. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.60%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,475.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 10.9% respectively. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.