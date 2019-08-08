Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.51 N/A -0.76 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.72 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.91 beta. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 40.35% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 53.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 67.8% respectively. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.