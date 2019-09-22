Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.39 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 42.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 91%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.