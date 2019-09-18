Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.63 N/A -0.76 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.91 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 46.25% at a $8 average target price. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 208.64% and its average target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.