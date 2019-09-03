Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.98 N/A -0.76 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 41.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 6.89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Celyad SA.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.