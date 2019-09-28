Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparison side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,690,990,990.99% -102% -64.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,588,766,504.75% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.91 beta. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 53.26%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 341.64% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 98.7% respectively. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.