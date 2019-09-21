Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 42.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a -11.13% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.