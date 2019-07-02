Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparison side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.32 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.55 beta which is 155.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 31.36% at a $8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 5.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.