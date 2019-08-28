Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.24 N/A -0.76 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s upside potential is 43.63% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 0%. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.