Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.61 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.91 beta indicates that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Alterity Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 38.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.