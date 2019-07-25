Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.69 N/A -0.76 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.32 beta means Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility is 132.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 50.94% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with consensus target price of $8. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus target price and a 1,406.85% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 60.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.