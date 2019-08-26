Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) Shares Declined While Gabelli Securities Upped Holding; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 248,355 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 2.00 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c

