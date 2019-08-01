Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined While Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $29.82 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 2.26M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 828,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.22M, down from 14.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.47 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 286,996 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Blackstone Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 642,089 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 319,375 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.73% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 5,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Llc owns 8.22M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 462,234 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 530,681 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $42.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).