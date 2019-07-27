Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Holding; Claar Advisors Holds Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 746,590 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,003 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

