Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position Held by Water Island Capital Llc; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Joho Capital Raised Its Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company's stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.41M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 599,581 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14,995 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares has invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,870 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,104 shares. 1,780 were accumulated by Cap Interest Ca. Franklin holds 334,367 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1,355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Allied Advisory Ser has 3,318 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 1,240 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt has invested 3.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 9,460 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,527 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.