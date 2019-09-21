Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Polar Securities Increased Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Value Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.99M, up from 8.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.43 lastly. It is up 40.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3342.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 461,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 759,668 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PACB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.37 million shares or 5.30% less from 91.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation has 2.91M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Voloridge Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 748,558 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com invested in 0.01% or 132,929 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 195,947 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 271,957 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 250,659 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 228,110 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 52,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 75,000 shares stake. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.76M shares. 28,892 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Biosciences Launches New Sequel II System, Featuring ~8 Times the DNA Sequencing Data Output – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merger or Not, Pacific Biosciences Needs to Deliver – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina’s deal for PacBio raises competition concerns, CMA says – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – September 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 2.39M shares to 779,800 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 99,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,900 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners L by 1.60M shares to 9.64M shares, valued at $296.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 710,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.05M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Accelerated, Capital-Efficient Growth in the Permian Basin – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.