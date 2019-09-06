Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Park West Asset Management Increased Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $700,000

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 419,945 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.30M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 379,499 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,333 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina’s deal for PacBio raises competition concerns, CMA says – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “European Research Initiative Adopts PacBio Sequel II System to Solve Rare Diseases – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, QEP Resources, and Pacific Biosciences Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.