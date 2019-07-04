Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Raised Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Held by Ensemble Capital Management Llc

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 651,017 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB)

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 5,157 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 302,650 shares. London Com Of Virginia owns 3,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 196,367 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi owns 151,528 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Maple Mgmt has invested 2.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company, a South Dakota-based fund reported 15,814 shares. Newfocus Finance Group stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 331,854 shares. Citigroup holds 2.30 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.13% or 16,312 shares. Moreover, Barometer Cap has 1.77% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 533,211 shares. Park Avenue Limited Com has 9,904 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.25M are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 228 shares. Moreover, Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn has 0.02% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,858 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability has 638,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 52,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 84,403 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 244,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc owns 88,142 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 5,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 638,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,309 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Inc. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 89,931 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 957,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pacific Biosciences Launches New Sequel II System, Featuring ~8 Times the DNA Sequencing Data Output – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Illumina Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacific Biosciences’ Sequel Sees Solid Q2, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things to Expect From Illumina in 2019 – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: February 03, 2019.