Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding by $1.07 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Cut Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 539,864 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.94 million shares traded or 15.61% up from the average. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 153,323 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 48,419 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited Com owns 20,978 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Management owns 2,318 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exchange Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 39,855 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 46,288 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 431,415 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York holds 0.01% or 18,915 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 78,864 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 17,842 shares. Barbara Oil Company has invested 0.6% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 188,000 shares stake. Champlain Inv Prns Limited Co owns 987,605 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 11,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 86.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 122,900 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 5,858 shares. Tt Intll invested 0.1% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Swiss Savings Bank holds 244,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,063 are owned by Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 110,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 400 shares. D E Shaw has 1.48 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited reported 0.84% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 11,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 462,234 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 1.25M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares to 12,725 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

