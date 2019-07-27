Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $402,486 as Market Valuation Rose; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Position by $2.38 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83M, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 376,584 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 746,590 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6,348 shares to 92,376 shares, valued at $43.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 500,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 1.25 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Com holds 7,535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 167 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Lc has invested 1.72% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 37,767 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 564,688 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Fred Alger Management Inc reported 755,769 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 111,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 11,434 shares. Private Cap owns 7,400 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 1,543 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $938,400 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.17 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc (Call) by 19,700 shares to 44,700 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 242,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25M are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 39,530 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Inc has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 1.48M were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0% or 5,242 shares. Gabelli And Co Advisers reported 1.21 million shares stake. Principal Group Inc stated it has 19,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Lc owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies has 378,479 shares. Prudential Inc reported 12,562 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Com accumulated 1.75 million shares. 227,358 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 247,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.