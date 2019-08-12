Paccar (PCAR) to pay $0.32 on Sep 4, 2019; M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) SI Decreased By 6.12%

M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) had a decrease of 6.12% in short interest. MDC’s SI was 1.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.12% from 1.49M shares previously. With 394,500 avg volume, 4 days are for M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC)’s short sellers to cover MDC’s short positions. The SI to M.D.C. Holdings Inc’s float is 2.84%. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 276,267 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:PCAR) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Paccar Inc’s current price of $65.21 translates into 0.49% yield. Paccar Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies L P reported 2,299 shares stake. Burney stated it has 0.48% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 74,982 shares. Smith Graham Invest L P reported 1.12% stake. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc holds 38,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 7,474 shares. Sei Invests Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 259 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 8,624 shares. James Investment Incorporated has 60,048 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.8% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pacifica Cap Limited invested in 390,926 shares or 5.45% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 41,037 shares stake.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before MDC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Temescal Valley Masterplan Gains New Richmond American Community – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDC Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Seasonsâ„¢ Collection Community Opens in Lancaster – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 9.39% above currents $65.21 stock price. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7600 target. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 197,922 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,100 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 10,672 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 10 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Communications holds 13,384 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 20,293 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sumitomo Life Company holds 0.23% or 25,557 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 236,723 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 72,464 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Commerce State Bank has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 1,232 shares stake.