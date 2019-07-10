Paccar (PCAR) to pay $0.32 on Sep 4, 2019; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Sentiment Is 0.99

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 169 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 171 reduced and sold equity positions in Essex Property Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 62.72 million shares, down from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Essex Property Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 142 Increased: 122 New Position: 47.

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:PCAR) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Paccar Inc’s current price of $70.63 translates into 0.45% yield. Paccar Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 1.08M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.47 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DUK, PNC, MET, PCAR, AOS – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magna (MGA) Hit by Rising Costs & Soft Vehicle Production – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toyota (TM) Initiates Recall to Address Manufacturing Issue (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by OTR Global to “Mixed”. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. Evercore downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. HUBBARD TODD R had sold 820 shares worth $53,915 on Tuesday, February 5. $1.04 million worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E. Shares for $197,383 were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J on Friday, February 1. Quinn T. Kyle also sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. BARKLEY MICHAEL T also sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 576,021 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 6,630 shares. Arkansas-based Longer Invests has invested 2.31% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 2,000 shares. 15,500 are owned by Korea. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1,744 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,957 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 67,393 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 514,663 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Washington Corporation stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or stated it has 6.2% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.07 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 48.25 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity.

The stock increased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.38. About 197,776 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.14 per share. ESS’s profit will be $214.24M for 23.42 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. for 345,888 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 5.73 million shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 4.57% invested in the company for 554,800 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has invested 4.52% in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 480,943 shares.