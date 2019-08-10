Paccar (PCAR) Stock Price Declined While First Washington Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake Lifted by Delphi Management Inc

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 5,938 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,946 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Limited (Trc) stated it has 65,025 shares. Trust Invest has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 24,828 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd accumulated 206,557 shares. Connors Investor holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 305,545 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 3.41% or 485,964 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 49,974 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd reported 2,700 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 22.06M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.38% or 54,029 shares. Community invested in 2.69% or 404,476 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn holds 1.75% or 294,747 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va has 1.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.46% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 565,300 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 4.98% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 25,890 shares. Pictet Asset holds 185,276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 31,800 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 65 shares stake. Gam Holding Ag owns 0.14% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 49,974 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sumitomo Life Insur Com holds 25,557 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 6,633 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 77,260 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 223,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Davila Marco A. also sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.