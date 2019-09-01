Paccar (PCAR) Shares Declined While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Increased Holding by $1.49 Million; Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Stock Price Declined While Fil LTD Has Upped Stake

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 929.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 451,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 48,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.81M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES & OTHER ITEMS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.22M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,909 shares to 180,270 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 562,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,408 shares to 2,555 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.