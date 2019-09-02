Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Raised Its Position by $758,812; Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Position by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 40,635 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.19M for 37.69 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares to 634,008 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 115,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,760 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

