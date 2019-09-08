Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; As Cms Energy Com (CMS) Market Valuation Rose, Reaves W H & Company Increased Position by $11.30 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 205,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 947,348 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62M, up from 741,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 2.36M shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 02/04/2018 – CMS SEES 2019 EXPECTED AVG. CHANGE IN REV. 3.4O%, SAW 1.84%; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 41, Form CMS-2540-1; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 59,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 365,201 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 billion, up from 305,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 1.60M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Westwood Hldgs Gp reported 0.85% stake. Cls Ltd Liability Com holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,862 shares. 9,460 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Fmr Ltd Co holds 635,654 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 30,583 shares. 71,353 are owned by Gulf Int National Bank (Uk). Axa, a France-based fund reported 294,291 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Public Sector Pension Board invested in 23,706 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited reported 5,297 shares stake.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 1.00M shares to 962,616 shares, valued at $30.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 55,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,741 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12,081 shares to 88,367 shares, valued at $8.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,519 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Llp holds 878,726 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 6,775 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 80 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Affinity Invest Llc has invested 1.44% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc reported 1.48M shares. Amica Mutual owns 11,548 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.07% or 7,751 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 7,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 0.13% or 111,508 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 124 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,060 shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: F, GM, PAG, PCAR & GT Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.