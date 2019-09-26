Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder First Washington Raised Holding by $5.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Holding In Chatham Lodging Trust (Reit) (CLDT) Was Has Increased

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 2.43 million shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (Reit) (CLDT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 35,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 282,590 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 174,810 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 373,525 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 31,608 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 112,597 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.84M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 50,520 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Crow Point Prns Ltd has 0.3% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 1.73 million are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 151,827 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 13,612 shares. Northern holds 1.21M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 31,445 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6,785 shares to 13,230 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,058 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,000 activity.

