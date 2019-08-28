Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Decreased Its Position by $4.26 Million as Shares Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Holding Held by Spears Abacus Advisors Llc

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 62,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 333,291 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 395,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.95. About 353,233 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 503,687 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 127,153 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $160.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 131,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.12% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hennessy Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, First Personal Service has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 840 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 68,245 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 10,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 38,212 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 4,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 8,235 shares. Madison Investment Holdings has invested 0.78% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). City Hldgs owns 65 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% or 16,782 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Llc has 14,047 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.