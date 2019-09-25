PACCAR (PCAR) Reaches $67.95 After 3.00% Down Move; TC Pipelines LP (TCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 37 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 43 reduced and sold stock positions in TC Pipelines LP. The investment professionals in our database reported: 44.61 million shares, up from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TC Pipelines LP in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 531,275 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $23.54 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $65.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PCAR worth $706.08M less.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 4.97% above currents $67.95 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PCAR in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.54 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Argyll Research Llc holds 15.77% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP for 1.58 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 7.98 million shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 743,544 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.71 million shares.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.