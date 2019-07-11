Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted by $758,812 Its Stake; Capstone Investment Advisors Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (Put) (CF) Boosted by $1.62 Million as Share Price Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88 million, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 1.02M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (Put) (CF) by 734.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 1.43M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. 820 shares valued at $53,915 were sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. 13,662 shares were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T, worth $911,781 on Tuesday, February 12. $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. On Wednesday, February 13 Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 7,528 shares. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 9,196 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.01% or 861 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.32% or 66,736 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.15% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hikari Power Ltd holds 3,710 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc reported 5,005 shares. Fruth Invest Management accumulated 5,300 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.39% or 425,081 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Smithfield Trust Commerce reported 155 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 81,433 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 102,752 shares.

