Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Rose While First Washington Lowered Its Position by $1.96 Million; As Encana Corp. (ECA) Share Price Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 520,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 795,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $71.67 lastly. It is down 13.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PACCAR -1.7% on mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML sizes up PACCAR after mixed earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. 10,228 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $671,666 were sold by Quinn T. Kyle. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. 7,528 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares with value of $506,485 were sold by Davila Marco A.. ARMSTRONG RONALD E also sold $1.04M worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. BARKLEY MICHAEL T had sold 13,662 shares worth $911,781.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares to 208,959 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 6,957 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 300,907 shares. Midas Management stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Foster Motley Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 13,289 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 196,957 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 10,800 shares. Heartland Advisors accumulated 6,630 shares. Moreover, Waverton Invest Management Limited has 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 213,486 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 49,464 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.13% or 755,516 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 35 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 10,974 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares to 518,781 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).