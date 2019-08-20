Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Declined While Salem Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Autoliv (ALV) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 1.55M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 69,461 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 80,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 301,122 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Top Autoliv shareholders show strong support for Veoneer spin-off; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, TOTAL AVAILABLE MARKET OF $43 BLN BY 2025, INDICATING A 10% ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR); 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 24/05/2018 – Correct: Autoliv, Cevian Capital Reach Agreement Over Veoneer Board Appointment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,433 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co, a Japan-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Franklin invested in 0% or 7,190 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 791,749 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ohio-based Foster Motley Incorporated has invested 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 2,053 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.13% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Focused Wealth Inc reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.08% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.43% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1.56M shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 10,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 18,551 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 310,815 shares. Moreover, Beddow has 2.8% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 69,461 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 42,297 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 27,142 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 44,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 42,218 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 8 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 12,786 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 400 shares. Pinnacle invested in 2,926 shares or 0% of the stock. 62 are held by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt.