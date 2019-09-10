Paccar (PCAR) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Position by $758,812; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position in United Technologies Com (UTX) Upped by $489,984

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 25,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88M, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares to 84,760 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,700 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,686 shares to 14,840 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,560 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).