Paccar (PCAR) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Boosted Holding; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Upped by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Paccar Incorporated (PCAR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 52,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 576,021 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.25M, up from 523,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Paccar Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 1.98M shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 6.35M shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 439,276 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 23,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 983,946 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Bankshares invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 373,226 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Consultants invested in 19,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,693 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 1,941 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA) by 986,779 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Ind (IWP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.13 million activity. BARKLEY MICHAEL T had sold 13,662 shares worth $911,781. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. Davila Marco A. also sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. $671,666 worth of stock was sold by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6.