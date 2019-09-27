PACCAR (PCAR) EPS Estimated At $1.65; NIDEC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NNDNF) Shorts Lowered By 0.7%

NIDEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NNDNF) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. NNDNF’s SI was 1.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 10497 days are for NIDEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NNDNF)’s short sellers to cover NNDNF’s short positions. It closed at $126.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. PCAR’s profit would be $571.50 million giving it 10.42 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, PACCAR Inc’s analysts see -7.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 1.01M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.41 billion. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices. It has a 27.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides electronic and optical components comprising mechanical system components, optical system units, sensors, and electronic system components; automotive components; hard disk drive components; and other products that include music boxes and pottery craftwork equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 3.74% above currents $68.76 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2. Evercore downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating.

