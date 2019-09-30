PACCAR (PCAR) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) SI Increased By 86.66%

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) had an increase of 86.66% in short interest. FSI’s SI was 303,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 86.66% from 162,700 shares previously. With 222,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s short sellers to cover FSI’s short positions. The SI to Flexible Solutions International Inc’s float is 4.95%. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. PCAR’s profit would be $571.51 million giving it 10.46 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, PACCAR Inc’s analysts see -7.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.19M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.90 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 43,326 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 789,973 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co owns 7,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,313 are held by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,308 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.47% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 984,979 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 113,533 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 6,198 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Used Truck Prices Drop For First Time Since January 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 3.36% above currents $69.01 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in Q2 2019. Its up 6.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 84.83% more from 631,497 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 32,210 shares. Davenport & Limited Company reported 35,000 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) for 82,907 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 19,425 shares. Creative Planning reported 40,000 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,630 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Research holds 0% or 1,100 shares.

More notable recent Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ladenburg Thalmann Sends Annual Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “First State Investments to Acquire Patriot Rail and Ports Business – Stockhouse” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 485BPOS WisdomTree Trust – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Cheniere Energy, Inc. For: May 29 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $28.95 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 46.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.