Pacad Investment LTD Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) Lowered by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose; As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Lowered by $2.76 Million Its Holding

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 94.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 29,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 1,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 31,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 27,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 20,669 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 47,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 550,888 shares traded or 75.59% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc reported 415 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 926,349 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1,182 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 714,819 shares. Huntington Bank has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 12,191 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 21,587 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 125,004 shares in its portfolio. 3,600 are held by Veritas Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Luminus Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mufg Americas reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.16% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 10.25M shares. Kistler accumulated 425 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership reported 568,578 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As accumulated 711,100 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 8,310 shares to 11,610 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Stock Drops Fast on Analyst Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (NYSE:PDM) by 98,634 shares to 580,272 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore International Group I by 468,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).