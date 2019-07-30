Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Western Un Co (WU) Position By $725,400; Tower Research Capital Trc Upped Its Regions Finl New (RF) Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 1773.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 35,165 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock declined 8.15%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 37,148 shares with $526,000 value, up from 1,983 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $15.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 3.60M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 92.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 40,300 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 3,500 shares with $65,000 value, down from 43,800 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $9.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regions Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend Approximately 11% to $0.155 Per Share – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs owns 272,755 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 2,957 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Foster And Motley accumulated 30,010 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc reported 4,400 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 18,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 46,847 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt has invested 0.94% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jane Street Group Lc reported 200,928 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com reported 987,256 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.77% or 748,462 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 57,898 shares to 12,792 valued at $392,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 23,239 shares and now owns 47,476 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DES) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Regions Financial had 17 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RF in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 13,538 shares. James Investment Research accumulated 15,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greatmark Investment Prns accumulated 0.37% or 64,210 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.12M shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt holds 1.58% or 2.06M shares. D E Shaw reported 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Reilly Advisors Lc accumulated 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 76,277 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,696 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 64 shares. Tctc Holdg Lc reported 385,367 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 2.89M shares. Bessemer Gru holds 3,877 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0.01% or 65,736 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 105,451 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 19,501 shares to 31,100 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 6,800 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Under Armour Inc was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity. Agrawal Rajesh K. had sold 21,950 shares worth $402,809.