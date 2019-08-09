Pacad Investment LTD Lowered Its Western Un Co (WU) Position by $725,400 as Shares Rose; Shareholder Sensato Investors Lifted Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 92.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65,000, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 278,222 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Fla. Factory Expected to Have the Capacity to Build 400 Megawatts of Solar Modules Annually; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 22/03/2018 – Correct: JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 3c, Not 12c; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR SEES 1Q SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS 1.8 TO 2 GW; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BLN, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 30/03/2018 – China’s JinkoSolar To Build 1st U.S. Factory In Florida, Creating 200 Jobs — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Panel Shipments Rising 30% as Prices Fall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 14,576 shares to 16,776 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 10,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,800 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

