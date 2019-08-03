Pacad Investment LTD Lifted Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Valuation Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Holding Has Increased by Fiduciary Trust Company

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 615,394 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 40,300 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

