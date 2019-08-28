Pacad Investment LTD Lifted Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Curative Health Services Has 2 Sentiment

Curative Health Services Inc (CURE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 3 sold and trimmed stock positions in Curative Health Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 255,320 shares, up from 190,037 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Curative Health Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 168.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 19,501 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 31,100 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 11,599 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 174,840 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares for 30,305 shares. Virtu Financial Llc owns 11,067 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.01% invested in the company for 10,120 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Jane Street Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23,798 shares.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 13,476 shares traded. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.78% above currents $117.84 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, July 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank has 5,458 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 3,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 15,200 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 0.43% or 5,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc accumulated 218 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,465 shares. Fin Counselors owns 7,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grassi Inv invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Telemus Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 191,389 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 67,772 shares to 256,428 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,259 shares and now owns 540 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.