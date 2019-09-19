Pacad Investment LTD Lifted American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stake By $414,400; Shorts at Viper Energy Partners Lpunit (VNOM) Raised By 10.84%

Pacad Investment Ltd increased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 479.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 25,900 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 31,300 shares with $529,000 value, up from 5,400 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 838,666 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 43.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Among 7 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.43’s average target is 40.17% above currents $30.27 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 27.25% above currents $16.66 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, September 5. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 5.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 3,435 shares to 1,200 valued at $146,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 29,524 shares and now owns 36,700 shares. Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) was reduced too.