Pacad Investment LTD Increased Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $389,300; F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Valuation Declined While Vision Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.82. About 50,898 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 120.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 380,117 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 33,947 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).