Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) Shorts Increased By 8.05%

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 270.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 7,806 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 10,690 shares with $2.59M value, up from 2,884 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ameriserv Financial Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) had an increase of 8.05% in short interest. ASRV’s SI was 131,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.05% from 121,700 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Ameriserv Financial Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s short sellers to cover ASRV’s short positions. The SI to Ameriserv Financial Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 9,440 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has declined 6.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4,148 activity. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $692 was made by WISE ROBERT L on Monday, July 15.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.45 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 17,930 shares to 5,650 valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,259 shares and now owns 540 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

