Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Its Heico New (HEI) Holding by $303,240; Stock Price Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Its Garrison Cap (GARS) Position by $488,148

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 712.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 2,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 435,361 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 3,679 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 28,958 shares to 87,042 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 333,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0% or 10,975 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 850 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2,117 shares stake. 26,075 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Oppenheimer accumulated 43,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar reported 22,341 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 73,733 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 129,014 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Asset Management owns 263,625 shares. Blair William And Company Il owns 21,000 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc invested 0.07% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Drw Lc stated it has 392,184 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,000 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).